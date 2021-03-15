Left Menu

Spain's deputy PM Iglesias to quit and run in Madrid vote

The move sets up a potentially feisty battle in Madrid, which has defied the Socialist-led national government to resist a stricter coronavirus lockdown, and also leaves the influential deputy PM job up for grabs. Iglesias, 42, the pony-tailed leader of Unidas Podemos, proposed party colleague and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz should both replace him as deputy PM and in running for the top job at the next national election.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:38 IST
Spain's deputy PM Iglesias to quit and run in Madrid vote

Spain's far-left Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday he would quit the coalition government to challenge Madrid's right-wing leadership in a May regional election. The move sets up a potentially feisty battle in Madrid, which has defied the Socialist-led national government to resist a stricter coronavirus lockdown, and also leaves the influential deputy PM job up for grabs.

Iglesias, 42, the pony-tailed leader of Unidas Podemos, proposed party colleague and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz should both replace him as deputy PM and in running for the top job at the next national election. "Madrid needs a left-wing government and I believe I can be useful in helping to win and lead it," he said of the May 4 vote, condemning the conservative People's Party (PP) currently running Madrid and their potential far-right partner VOX.

"We must prevent these criminals, these offenders, who advocate the dictatorship ... from having all the power in Madrid," he said, alluding to high-profile corruption cases that have led to convictions of several PP officials and VOX policies that remind many of dictator Francisco Franco's era. 'STOP COMMUNISM'

Campaigning starts in the middle of April for the Madrid poll, which was triggered last week when PP's Isabel Diaz Ayuso resigned as regional leader after friction between her party and centrist coalition partner Ciudadanos. She is standing again and was equally harsh about Iglesias.

"I'm worried about his politics, which have sown hatred and misery," she told reporters. "My concern is stopping communism from entering Madrid." A former political science lecturer, Iglesias rose to prominence in 2014 proposing a leftist alternative to austerity-based politics after the global financial crisis.

A vocal critic of the establishment, in early 2020 he entered a coalition with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party, after four elections in four years. According to opinion polls, his party might struggle to secure any seats in Madrid's regional assembly. However, Iglesias is looking to join forces with rival Mas Madrid, which spun off from Unidas Podemos in 2019 and is set to be the third biggest party in the vote, according to polls.

Madrid's regional administration is in charge of health policy and is responsible for its own coronavirus response and vaccine rollout. Widely viewed as a maverick, Ayuso's administration has imposed one of Europe's loosest curfews and consistently refused to shut bars and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers

The company that owns NBC is pumping more money into the Olympic business, signing a deal with the 2028 Los Angeles organization as a founding partner. Comcast, which bought NBC in 2011, joins Delta Airlines as the second major sponsor for ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed

The SP 500 paused on Monday below an all-time high as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserves meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Jet...

80% of cos feel Haryana job quota law to negatively impact future ops, investments plans: Nasscom

Nearly 80 per cent of the companies surveyed by Nasscom recently stated that Haryanas job reservation law would negatively impact their future business operations and investments plans.The states move would impact nearly 1.5 lakh current jo...

Batla House: BJP seeks apology from opposition after court gives death penalty to Ariz Khan

Asserting that the court verdict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case has thoroughly exposed terrorist sympathizers and doubters lobby, the BJP on Monday sought an apology from opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021