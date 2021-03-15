NDA members object to Tejashwi's remark on capability of ministers

Legislators of the ruling NDA in Bihar, especially BJP members, on Monday strongly objected to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's remark questioning the capability of ministers.

Yadav had not referred to any particular minister while making the comment in the House.

Advertisement

It seemed to be a general observation after members of the ruling alliance continued to disrupt the RJD leader when he raised a Short Notice Question wanting to know when will the closed sugar mills open? It was Sugarcane Industries minister Pramod Kumar who was replying to the RJD leader's question.

Yadav had asked 'Kaise apko mantri bana diya jata hai' (how were you made a minister)? The RJD leader persistently raised the query despite Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha mentioning that the 20-minute time allotted for Short Notice Question was over.

When Yadav walked out of the House after making the remark, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took strong exception to it.

Members of the entire opposition followed Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and walked out of the assembly.

As the opposition members walked out, the deputy chief minister said, ''The Leader of Opposition is setting a wrong precedent in the House. This cannot be allowed.'' With the Speaker's permission, senior BJP leader and former minister Nand Kishore Yadav said that a Leader of the Opposition does not have the right to insult a member from the treasury benches or opposition in the House.

''This (Yadav's remark on a minister) is insult of the House and he should tender apology for his remark,'' Nand Kishore Yadav said, asserting that he has been member of the House for past 26 years and the House will not function as per the ''will'' of a particular member.

''Everyone has equal rights'', the senior BJP leader said while urging the Speaker that the House cannot be allowed to function in such a manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)