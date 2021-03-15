Left Menu

TMC, Left Front, Congress gave false hopes to people: Gadkari

Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress as also Left Front and Congress which had earlier ruled West Bengal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said these parties kept giving false hopes of eradicating poverty but the state is suffering from starvation and poverty even today.

ANI | East Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:59 IST
Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress as also Left Front and Congress which had earlier ruled West Bengal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said these parties kept giving false hopes of eradicating poverty but the state is suffering from starvation and poverty even today. "These parties kept giving false hopes of eradicating poverty. But even today Bengal is suffering from starvation and poverty," he said at a rally here.

Gadkari, who is Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said people of state are looking for a change and their expectations were not fulfilled during the rule of Congress and Left Front as also the Trinamool Congress. The minister said earlier that Mamata Banerjee had met an "accident" during her visit to Nandigram and it should not be politicised.

"What happened to Mamata Banerjee was an accident, everyone says it. This should not be politicised," he said. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

