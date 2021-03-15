Left Menu

Mamata's injured leg kicks off political spat in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:02 IST
Mamata's injured leg kicks off political spat in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mamata Banerjee's injured leg Monday kicked off a spat between her and Amit Shah, with the wheelchair-bound TMC boss asserting she will fight as long as her ''heart beats and vocal cord functions'' and the home minister reminding her of the ''pain'' of the mothers of BJP workers ''slain by your goons''.

The two leaders crossed swords as they went stumping in West Bengal.

Shah told an election rally that while the TMC cried conspiracy over the Nandigram incident, the Election Commission had concluded it was not ''hamla'' (attack) but ''haadsa'' (accident).

''Wait for a few days, my leg will get better. I will see whether your legs get to move freely on Bengal's soil,'' Banerjee told an election rally in Jhalda, ostensibly trying to get a leg up on the BJP.

''I will continue to fight against the BJP as long as my heart beats and vocal cord functions,'' the West Bengal leader, true to her persona of a street fighter politician, asserted.

She said ''no conspiracy or injury'' can deter her from taking forward her fight against the BJP, which is making a determined bid to dislodge her from power after two successive terms in office.

Shah made light of the injury Banerjee suffered during the alleged attack blamed on the BJP by the state's ruling party.

''Mamata ji has hurt her leg. But it's difficult to reach a conclusion about how it happened. Investigation is on.

The TMC claims it was a conspiracy but the Election Commission says it was not 'hamla' but a 'hadsa'.

''I wish her speedy recovery. Didi, you are hurt, you are in pain. It would have been better had you felt the pain the mothers of 130 BJP workers who were killed by TMC goons went through,'' he told a public meeting in Ranibandh in Bankura district.

Banerjee suffered injuries on her left leg, hips, arm, chest, neck and shoulder as she fell down, apparently during a crowd surge when she was holding a rally after filing her nomination for the Nandigram seat.

TMC leaders claimed it was the result of a conspiracy by the BJP to ''take her life''.

''On March 10, I sustained injuries on my body. Maybe, due to good fortune, I was saved. Some may have thought I will not be able to go out at all with my broken leg, but (for me) people's wellbeing is far more important than my own pain,'' Banerjee, who had Sunday likened herself to a ''wounded tiger'' that gets more dangerous, asserted.

Is she out on a limb in arguably the toughest election of her political career or will the voters give her the much- needed leg-up, only time will tell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNHRC must pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record: India

India on Monday called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold Pakistan accountable for its state-sponsored and supported grave violation of human rights of its people, saying the UN body must pay urgent attention to Islamabads d...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Ara...

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.Our health experts ... collect data continuou...

West African court orders release of Maduro envoy in Cape Verde

A West African court on Monday ordered Cape Verde to release Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who is wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuelas government. Saab, who is close to Venezuelan President ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021