PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID situation, vaccination drive on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday as the Centre looks to ramp up the inoculation exercise amid a rise in infection in some states.

Official sources said Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

The drive has now moved on to next round to cover people over 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years and having comorbidities.

India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

