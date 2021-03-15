Left Menu

BJP will win more than 60 of 70 Uttarakhand seats in next year polls: CM Rawat

The BJP will better its 2017 performance in Uttarakhand and return to power by winning more than 60 of its 70 seats in the next year's polls, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said Monday, days after he took over the charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The chief minister Monday took out a rally on the roads of state capital in an open truck alongside the newly-appointed state BJP chief Madan Kaushik, who also exuded confidence of the party winning over 60 seats in the 2022 polls.

As they reached the party headquarters here in their first visit after taking charge of their respective posts, they were welcomed enthusiastically by BJP workers. The chief minister said he will take everybody along in the state's journey forward, and that the BJP will win more than 60 seats in the next year’s assembly polls.

The BJP had swept the 2017 polls in the state winning 57 of the 70 seats. Mentioning the Chardham Devasthanam Board, he said he will speak to the priest community and 'teerath pujaris' before taking any decision in the interest of people. Kaushik said the party organisation will work in coordination with the state government, and will win over 60 seats in the next polls. They were also joined by cabinet minister Banshidhar Bhagat.

