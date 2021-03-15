Cong opposes Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to define role, powers of Delhi LG

The Congress' city unit opposed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying it will ''snatch away'' the powers of the people of Delhi.

With the objective of giving a proper ''interpretation'' of a Supreme Court ruling, the government on Monday introduced the Bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

If the Bill is passed, it will be a ''Black Day'' for Delhi, and ''murder of democracy'', charged Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj in a press conference.

The Congress will strongly oppose ''back-seat'' driving of Delhi by the Lt Governor, Bhardwaj said, adding a demonstration against the Bill will be held at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

''The Bill will not only considerably dilute the powers of the Delhi Government, but also make a direct assault on the powers of the people of Delhi, who elect the government of their choice through a democratic process of ballots,'' Bhardwaj said.

''If the Bill becomes an Act, the BJP will resort to ''back-seat driving'' of Delhi through the Lt Governor. The Delhi government would have to get the permission of the Lt Governor for each and every administrative action, making it virtually redundant,'' the Delhi Congress leader said.

