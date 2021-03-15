Left Menu

Cong opposes Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to define role, powers of Delhi LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:38 IST
Cong opposes Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to define role, powers of Delhi LG

The Congress' city unit opposed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying it will ''snatch away'' the powers of the people of Delhi.

With the objective of giving a proper ''interpretation'' of a Supreme Court ruling, the government on Monday introduced the Bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

If the Bill is passed, it will be a ''Black Day'' for Delhi, and ''murder of democracy'', charged Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj in a press conference.

The Congress will strongly oppose ''back-seat'' driving of Delhi by the Lt Governor, Bhardwaj said, adding a demonstration against the Bill will be held at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

''The Bill will not only considerably dilute the powers of the Delhi Government, but also make a direct assault on the powers of the people of Delhi, who elect the government of their choice through a democratic process of ballots,'' Bhardwaj said.

''If the Bill becomes an Act, the BJP will resort to ''back-seat driving'' of Delhi through the Lt Governor. The Delhi government would have to get the permission of the Lt Governor for each and every administrative action, making it virtually redundant,'' the Delhi Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Changing 50 pc limit in quotas is to have society based on caste not equality, petitioners tell SC

Petitioners opposing Maratha reservation law said in the Supreme Court on Monday that changing the 50 per cent quota cap for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes SEBC as fixed by the 1992 judgement, known as the Mandal verdict, will ...

UNHRC must pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record: India

India on Monday called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold Pakistan accountable for its state-sponsored and supported grave violation of human rights of its people, saying the UN body must pay urgent attention to Islamabads d...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Ara...

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.Our health experts ... collect data continuou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021