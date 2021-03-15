J-K: Imran Ansari resigns as general secretary of People’s Conference

Influential Shia leader Imran Ansari on Monday announced his resignation as the general secretary of the People’s Conference led by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Sajad Lone.

Ansari took to Twitter to announce his decision, urging Lone to accept it.

''As our Party @JKPC_ is growing and lots of leaders have started joining this caravan of change I am requesting my party President @sajadlone to accept my resignation from post of General Secretary effective today,'' he tweeted.

Ansari, who was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, quit the PDP in 2018 and joined the People's Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)