Left Menu

AINRC chief files papers from Thattanchavady

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:00 IST
AINRC chief files papers from Thattanchavady

Puducherry, Mar 15 (PTI): Founder of AINRC and Opposition Leader in the outgoing Assembly N Rangasamy filed nomination on Monday seeking election from Thattanchavady constituency in the April 6 polls here.

Rangasamy contested from Kadirkamam constituency in the last poll held in 2016.

Now, he seeks to contest from Thattanchavady which was his pocketborough in the past.

He told reporters after filing nomination that the NDA, headed by AINRC in the Union Territory, would romp home in the poll.

He said he would also file nomination on Wednesday in the lone segment in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry, in Andhra Pradesh).

A release from the Returning officer Y L N Reddy, before whom the nominations were filed, said he had received nominations from Richards of BJP and from Om Sakthi Segar of AIADMK.

The AINRC was earmarked 16 seats at the end of negotiations among the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP recently.

There was no clear allocation of the remaining 14 seats between the AIADMK and BJP as they were asked to share between them the seats.

At one stage, it was stated that the AIADMK, which had four members in the outgoing Assembly, was allotted only four constituencies while the remaining 10 were set apart for the BJP.

The four constituencies the AIADMK annexed in the previous poll were Muthialpet, Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, and Karaikal south.

Pending a final announcement by AIADMK on the constituencies and also its nominees,Vayyapuri Manikandan of AIADMK filed papers seeking re-election from Muthialpet.

Similarly before finalisation of constituencies and also thecandidates by Congress T Jayamoorthy and R K R Anandaraman filed nominations seeking election from Araiyankuppam and Manavely constituencies respectively.

A K D Arumugham, who shifted his allegiance from Congress to AINRC recently, filed papers seeking election from Indira Nagar on AINRC ticket.

Former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (Congress), who quit the ministerial post and also the MLA post in February, extended support and started wooing voters to back Rangasamy through extensive campaign even before the latter filed the nomination.

Chief Minister's former Parliamentary Secretary K Lakshminarayanan, who shifted his allegiance from Congress to AINRC in February, filed his nomination seeking retention of Raj Bhavan constituency on AINRC ticket.

The DMK nominee S P Sivakumar, a former Education Minister, filed his papers to contest from Raj Bhavan constituency and he would lock horns with Lakshminarayanan in the constituency.

A John Kumar who quit the Congress in February and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed the papers to retain Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Kumar told PTI that his son Richards John Kumar, who also joined the BJP along with him in February, filed nomination to contest from Nellithope constituency on BJP ticket.

P M L Kalyanasundaram, a former AINRC legislator, filed papers as BJP nominee in Kalapet constituency.

G Nehru, who was AINRC legislator between 2011 and 2016, filed papers now as Independent seeking to regain Orleanpet.

Among the others who filed nominations included the DMK candidates R Siva (Villianoor constituency), L Sampath (Mudaliarpet) and Gopal (Orleanpet).

Congress would release names of its candidates on Tuesday, party sources said.

The party has been allotted 15 seats out of the total 30 constituencies and is part of the Secular Democratic alliance comprising DMK, VCK, Left parties among others.

The DMK has been earmarked 13 constituencies.

The party has already announced names of its candidates for 12 out of the 13 segments.

CPI, a constituent of the Secular Democratic Alliance, has been allotted the Thattanchavady constituency.

The party secretary A M Saleem told newsmen that Sedhu Selvam was the CPI nominee from Thattanchavady segment.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Changing 50 pc limit in quotas is to have society based on caste not equality, petitioners tell SC

Petitioners opposing Maratha reservation law said in the Supreme Court on Monday that changing the 50 per cent quota cap for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes SEBC as fixed by the 1992 judgement, known as the Mandal verdict, will ...

UNHRC must pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record: India

India on Monday called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold Pakistan accountable for its state-sponsored and supported grave violation of human rights of its people, saying the UN body must pay urgent attention to Islamabads d...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Ara...

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.Our health experts ... collect data continuou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021