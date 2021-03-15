Left Menu

TN polls: CM Palaniswami, Stalin, Dhinakaran, Haasan file nomination

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:01 IST
TN polls: CM Palaniswami, Stalin, Dhinakaran, Haasan file nomination
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Over 800 candidates, including heavyweights--Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, have filed their nomination for the April 6 Assembly elections in the state in which actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also thrown his hat in.

Palaniswami, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and DMK president Stalin filed their papers on Monday from Edapadi in Salem and Kolathur in Chennai, respectively.

As many as 854 persons including 127 aspiring women legislators have filed nominations since the process began on March 12, according to EC figures.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan, state ministers KA Sengkottaiyan, D Jayakumar and P Thangamani, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, Naam Tamizhar Katchi founder Seeman, senior DMK leaders E V Velu and Duraimurugan and Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Mahila Morcha chief, were among those who filed nominations on Monday.

Dhinakaran has shifted to Kovilpatti from his RK Nagar seat here which he represents in the present Assembly, while Haasan seeks to make his electoral foray from Coimbatore South in the western industrial city.

Udhayanidhi, DMK's youth wing president, is also making his electoral debut, with the party nominating him from Chepauk-Triplicane here, a segment represented by his late grandfather and former chief minister M Karunanidhi thrice.

The AIADMK, which is contesting from 179 seats and the DMK, from 173 segments, are locked in a battle of votes to form government, with the former in the ruling saddle for a decade and its rival keen to dethrone it and stage a comeback.

Haasan's MNM, floated in 2018, is also seeking to make inroads in the state dominated by the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, with the actor-politician being critical of both parties on corruption and governance.

While Palaniswami filed his nomination from native constituency Edapadi in Salem, Stalin did the same from Kolathur in the city, with both seeking a hat-trick of sorts from their respective seats.

Palaniswami, declared the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance, had won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region in Western Tamil Nadu is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

The chief minister got down from his car about 100 metres from the local Taluk office, walked alone and submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer, strictly adhering to the Election Commission's directives as part of measures to avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalin, who filed his nomination here, was accompanied by Harbour MLA PK Sekar Babu and party functionary NR Elango, in line with the EC mandate on two persons alone being with the candidate while submitting the papers to the Returning Officer.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam had filed his nomination on Friday.

The last date for filing nominations is March 19 and single phase polling will be held for a total of 234 seats on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Changing 50 pc limit in quotas is to have society based on caste not equality, petitioners tell SC

Petitioners opposing Maratha reservation law said in the Supreme Court on Monday that changing the 50 per cent quota cap for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes SEBC as fixed by the 1992 judgement, known as the Mandal verdict, will ...

UNHRC must pay attention to Pakistan's deplorable human rights record: India

India on Monday called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold Pakistan accountable for its state-sponsored and supported grave violation of human rights of its people, saying the UN body must pay urgent attention to Islamabads d...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Ara...

Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.Our health experts ... collect data continuou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021