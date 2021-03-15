Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets UK minister Lord Ahmad, discusses bilateral ties, global cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:05 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets UK minister Lord Ahmad, discusses bilateral ties, global cooperation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad covering bilateral ties and global cooperation against the backdrop of strain in relations between the two countries following a debate on the farmers' protest in the British Parliament.

The minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

''Received UK Minister of State Lord @tariqahmadbt. Discussed our bilateral ties and global cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Lord Ahmad's visit to India came days after New Delhi conveyed to the UK its strong opposition to the ''unwarranted and tendentious'' discussion in the British Parliament on India's agri reforms, describing it as a ''gross interference'' in politics of another country.

Several British MPs held a discussion in their Parliament over issues around the use of force against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks between Shringla and Lord Ahmad were comprehensive.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a comprehensive discussion with @tariqahmadbt Minister of State @FCDOGovUK on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation,'' he said in a tweet.

Lord Ahmad's meetings in Delhi also came on a day Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in that country.

The external affairs minister was responding to concerns raised by a BJP MP over racism and cyberbullying that forced Indian-origin Rashmi Samant to resign as the president of the Oxford University Students Union.

The minister said India has strong ties with the UK and will take up such matters with great candour when required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to return Klimt painting 'sold' during Nazi era

France will return a masterpiece by Gustav Klimt to the heirs of its owner more than 80 years after she was forced to sell it in the Nazi era, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.The original owner - Nora Stiasny, from a well-...

UK PM chairs taskforce to ‘drive out violence against women’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday chaired a meeting of the UK governments Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss further steps to protect women in the wake of the kidnap and murder of a 33-year-old woman in London that has sent shockwa...

Rugby-Ireland's Ryan and Ringrose to miss England Six Nations game

Ireland lock James Ryan and centre Garry Ringrose will miss the teams final Six Nations game at home to England on Saturday through injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union IRFU said. Ryan was removed from play for a head injury assessment du...

Death penalty to Batla House case convict a matter of relief: Delhi Special Cell DCP

Delhi Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who worked with Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma, killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter, on Monday said the courts verdict awarding the death penalty to the convict is a matter of relief. I worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021