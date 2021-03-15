Spain's PM Sanchez says all EU members eager to approve vaccine passports

Spain's PM Sanchez says all EU members eager to approve vaccine passportsReuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:06 IST
All European Union countries are eager to approve a system of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and restart international travel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
After Macron said France would suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Sanchez said his Health Minister Carolina Darias would provide an update on the matter later on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
