Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh discharged from hospital

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:08 IST
Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh was discharged from the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, a day after she was admitted to the facility with signs of heart ailments.

A hospital spokesperson, however, said that the MLA sought discharge against the advice of doctors.

The Congress leader was admitted to the facility on Sunday night with signs of heart ailments, the spokesperson said, adding that she underwent some tests and was under observation of senior doctors.

Hridayesh fainted during a protest march against inflation and rising fuel prices in Pauri district on Sunday and was taken to a hospital in Devprayag. Later, she was moved to the premier AIIMS in Rishikesh.

