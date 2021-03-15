SAD sets up 87-member party’s working committee

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday formed an 87-member working committee of senior party leaders.

Prominent among those included Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The panel also had on it party leaders Sikander Singh Maluka, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

According to a party statement, Badal also set up a three-member disciplinary committee led by former minister Tota Singh.

Gulzar Singh Ranike and Parkash Chand Garg will be the other two members of the committee, it said.

