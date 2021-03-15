White House says Biden continues to support same-sex unions

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to support same-sex unions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday after the Vatican said priests cannot bless same-sex unions. Psaki said Biden, a devout Catholic, had no personal response to the Vatican statement, but had not changed his own longstanding view backing same-sex unions.

"He continues to believe, and support same-sex unions, as you know, and he's long had that position," Psaki told reporters at a regular White House briefing.

