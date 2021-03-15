Left Menu

White House says Biden continues to support same-sex unions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:33 IST
White House says Biden continues to support same-sex unions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to support same-sex unions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday after the Vatican said priests cannot bless same-sex unions. Psaki said Biden, a devout Catholic, had no personal response to the Vatican statement, but had not changed his own longstanding view backing same-sex unions.

"He continues to believe, and support same-sex unions, as you know, and he's long had that position," Psaki told reporters at a regular White House briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan formally requests four-party mediation over Ethiopian dam

Sudans prime minister has written to the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States to formally request their mediation on the Nile water being used to fill Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD, the Sudanes...

Two charged for pepper-spraying police officer who died after assault on U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two men with pepper-spraying three Capitol Police officers, one of whom later died, during the Jan. 6 assault on Congress by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat. Julia...

France to return Klimt painting 'sold' during Nazi era

France will return a masterpiece by Gustav Klimt to the heirs of its owner more than 80 years after she was forced to sell it in the Nazi era, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.The original owner - Nora Stiasny, from a well-...

UK PM chairs taskforce to ‘drive out violence against women’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday chaired a meeting of the UK governments Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss further steps to protect women in the wake of the kidnap and murder of a 33-year-old woman in London that has sent shockwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021