U.S. seeking more places to house migrant children -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:12 IST
The Biden administration is looking at additional facilities to house more unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern U.S. border from Mexico, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children," she told reporters at a briefing, adding she could not confirm media reports that U.S. border officials were seeking to use the convention center in Dallas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

