U.S. seeking more places to house migrant children -White House

U.S. seeking more places to house migrant children -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:12 IST
The Biden administration is looking at additional facilities to house more unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern U.S. border from Mexico, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children," she told reporters at a briefing, adding she could not confirm media reports that U.S. border officials were seeking to use the convention center in Dallas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19 - health official
Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000
Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000
Health News Roundup: Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines say sources; South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions and more
Mexico hopes for U.S. answer on COVID-19 vaccines in Biden talks