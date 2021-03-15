Left Menu

BJP welcomes bill defining Delhi LG's powers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:13 IST
BJP welcomes bill defining Delhi LG's powers

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday welcomed the introduction in Parliament of a bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its opposition to it.

Gupta said even after the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the elected government will retain 75 per cent of administrative powers.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was trying to drastically curtail powers of the elected government in Delhi through the bill.

Rejecting the charge, Gupta said, ''Even as the bill is introduced in Lok Sabha, 75 per cent administrative power will remain with the local government and it would be better that instead of starting any new power struggle, the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation concentrates on giving good governance and developing Delhi.'' Gupta said the bill was in compliance with a February 2019 order of the Supreme Court.

''The Court while deciding a dispute between Delhi government and the Centre had observed that it will be better if the GNTC Delhi Act clarifies the division of administrative work and powers between the two governments,'' he said.

The new Bill will finally settle and clear the administrative works and powers of the two governments in relation to the Union Territory of Delhi, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's top court rejects bill to legalise euthanasia

Portugals Constitutional Court on Monday rejected as unconstitutional a bill approved by parliament earlier this year to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their lives. The decision came after the countrys...

Rockets hit Iraqi military base, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing c...

Norway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic

Norways capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday. The government said last week tha...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021