Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the Centre for introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha and alleged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) will be the real government as per the bill.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:25 IST
LG will be real govt as per Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, alleges Sisodiya
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the Centre for introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha and alleged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) will be the real government as per the bill. "The BJP has brought a new bill in Parliament today. It says the Lieutenant Governor will be the government in Delhi and the Chief Minister and the Ministers will have to send every file to the LG," Sisodiya said at a press meet.

"Before the election, the BJP's manifesto promised that Delhi will be given the status of a state. After winning the election, it says that LG will be the only government in Delhi," he added. The deputy CM called the amendment unconstitutional.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre regarding the bill. "After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move," the CM tweeted.

"The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG. Elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of decision to the LG," Kejriwal added. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

