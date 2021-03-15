White House says U.S. has reached out to North Korea, received no response
The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but has not received a response, the White House said on Monday.
"We have reached out," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding the U.S. government had a number of channels through which make contact. "Diplomacy is always our goal." Psaki said the administration was consulting former U.S. government officials who have been involved in North Korea policy from past administrations while also seeking input from Japan and South Korea.
"Our goal is to reduce the risk of escalation. But to date we have not received any response," Psaki said. "This follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea despite multiple attempts by the U.S. to engage...You can all anticipate that there will be a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region."
A senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday there had been efforts to reach out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February.
