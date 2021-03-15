'Mamata Banerjee is liar': Suvendu Adhikari launches scathing attack on WB CM

Left Menu

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former "a liar".

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:41 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former "a liar". Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee submitted her nomination from Nandigram. I objected against it today. There are six cases that she has not mentioned in her nomination paper. In 2018, five cases were filed in Assam, but she did not mention them. Another case is pending with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She did not mention that too. Her foundation is based on lies, she is a liar."

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation visited the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata on Monday demanding the cancellation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram. "We demanded the Election Commission to cancel the chief minister's nomination as she has six cases against her but her affidavit does not mention them. Earlier, the returning officer overlooked our request," said BJP leader Shishir Bajoria.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

