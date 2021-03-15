Bhainsa communal clash: Telangana BJP submits representation to Governor

Left Menu

Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) delegation, led by state party chief Bandi Sanjay, on Monday submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the Bhainsa communal violence and the rape of a minor in Telangana's Mirjapur.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:47 IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) delegation, led by state party chief Bandi Sanjay, on Monday submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the Bhainsa communal violence and the rape of a minor in Telangana's Mirjapur. "The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao is in favour of only one community. In the recent Bhainsa communal violence, Rao has been in favour of one particular community while another is being continuously targeted," Sanjay alleged.

"The state government has put pressure on the police authorities of Bhainsa and handed over the police into the hands of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders," the Telangana BJP chief added. He also alleged that the state government is trying to hide the facts in connection with the Bhainsa incident.

Hitting out at the AIMIM, he said, "We have brought to the notice of Governor that the goons from the neighbouring states like Maharashtra are making Bhainsa as their hub for illegal activities under the cover of AIMIM." He further said that CM KCR has not given any official report on the communal clash, nor has he even visited the victims.

On the issue of Mirjapur rape case, Sanjay slammed the CM and said he did not even respond when a minor girl was allegedly raped in Mirjapur village of Nirmal district and the police has also refused to file an FIR immediately. Further, the BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao, speaking to ANI, said, "A representation has been submitted to the Governor of Telangana by BJP leaders regarding the Bhainsa Communal violence and rape of a minor girl in Mirjapur village of Nirmal district.

"The local AIMIM leaders who are the Municipal chairman of Bhainsa is behind this communal violence and are targeting Hindus of the locality and TRS is supporting them," he alleged. Several people were injured and a few vehicles were torched after clashes that broke out between two groups in the Bhainsa area of Telangana's Nirmal district on March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

