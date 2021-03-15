Left Menu

Kerala polls: Mahila Cong chief who got head tonsured after party denied ticket, to fight as independent candidate

A day after former Congress leader Lathika Subhash got her head tonsured at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters when she was denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections and resigned from the party, Subhash announced that she will contest the polls from Ettumanoor constituency as an independent candidate.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:56 IST
Congress leader Lathika Subhash gets her head tonsured after being denied the party ticket for Assembly elections. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after former Congress leader Lathika Subhash got her head tonsured at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters when she was denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections and resigned from the party, Subhash announced that she will contest the polls from Ettumanoor constituency as an independent candidate.Reportedly, she took the decision in a meeting in Ettumanoor today. She also announced her resignation from the post of Mahila Congress president as a protest against the Congress ignoring women candidates in the Assembly polls.

"I got my hair removed for justice to women in the party. I am not joining any party but I will resign from my post," Subhash told ANI on Sunday. "Everybody knows what is going on," she replied when asked whether she had reached out to the Congress High Command before taking the extreme step.

Lathika Subhash said that she wanted to contest from the Ettumanoor constituency but she was denied the chance. "I have been working in the party since I was 16. I have more experience in Congress than many of the MLAs put together.

Always, my name figures in the first list and it gets omitted in the final list," she added. The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

