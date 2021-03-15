UP govt indulging in false publicity over development: Oppn

The Opposition on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that it is indulging in false publicity over the issue of development. In a statement issued here on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “anti-people” policies of the BJP are coming to the fore. ''Before the 2022 Assembly polls, the 'chaal' (move), 'charitra' (character) and 'chehra' (face) of the BJP has been recognised by everyone,'' Akhilesh Yadav said. Attacking the state government, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in a statement said, ''The Yogi government is not employment-oriented but has become a 'prachaarjeevi' (heavily dependent on publicity). Wrong statistics pertaining to employment are being disseminated and the unemployed youth are being misled.'' PTI NAV RDK RDK

