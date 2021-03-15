Left Menu

UP govt indulging in false publicity over development: Oppn

In a statement issued here on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the anti-people policies of the BJP are coming to the fore. Attacking the state government, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in a statement said, The Yogi government is not employment-oriented but has become a prachaarjeevi heavily dependent on publicity.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:58 IST
UP govt indulging in false publicity over development: Oppn

The Opposition on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that it is indulging in false publicity over the issue of development. In a statement issued here on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “anti-people” policies of the BJP are coming to the fore. ''Before the 2022 Assembly polls, the 'chaal' (move), 'charitra' (character) and 'chehra' (face) of the BJP has been recognised by everyone,'' Akhilesh Yadav said. Attacking the state government, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in a statement said, ''The Yogi government is not employment-oriented but has become a 'prachaarjeevi' (heavily dependent on publicity). Wrong statistics pertaining to employment are being disseminated and the unemployed youth are being misled.'' PTI NAV RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to introduce new 'agriculture budget' for farmers' welfare: Minister

The Rajasthan government gives priority to the agriculture sector and a new agriculture budget will be introduced in the state from next year to fulfill the dreams of farmers, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said on Monday. Efforts a...

Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180 -activist group

A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said on Monday.At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisone...

Portugal's top court rejects bill to legalise euthanasia

Portugals Constitutional Court on Monday rejected as unconstitutional a bill approved by parliament earlier this year to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their lives. The decision came after the countrys...

Rockets hit Iraqi military base, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021