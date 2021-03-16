Left Menu

Portugal's top court rejects bill to legalise euthanasia

The decision came after the country's recently re-elected President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative, asked the court to evaluate the legislation on the grounds that it appeared to contain "excessively undefined concepts". Under the bill approved by parliament in January, people aged over 18 would be allowed to request assistance in dying if they were terminally ill and suffering from "lasting" and "unbearable" pain - unless they were deemed not to be mentally fit to make such a decision.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:25 IST
Portugal's top court rejects bill to legalise euthanasia

Portugal's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected as unconstitutional a bill approved by parliament earlier this year to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their lives. The decision came after the country's recently re-elected President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative, asked the court to evaluate the legislation on the grounds that it appeared to contain "excessively undefined concepts".

Under the bill approved by parliament in January, people aged over 18 would be allowed to request assistance in dying if they were terminally ill and suffering from "lasting" and "unbearable" pain - unless they were deemed not to be mentally fit to make such a decision. Rebelo de Sousa had previously said he would respect the parliament's vote but he still decided to send it to the Constitutional Court for review.

Judge Pedro Machete told a news conference the law was unconstitutional because some of the clauses posed a threat to the principle of "inviolability of life". Parliament can now review the legislation again in a bid to address the court's concerns and get Rebelo de Sousa's stamp of approval to legalise the practice.

Portugal, a Catholic-majority country which spent a large part of the 20th century until the 1974 Carnation revolution ruled by a fascist regime, has since implemented many liberal reforms. It legalised abortions in 2007 and allowed same-sex marriage in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japans Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 456 a.m. local time 1956 GMT, according to public broadcaster NHK, briefly shaking buildings in the Japanese capital.There were no i...

Cyprus suspends AstraZeneca vaccine pending EU agency review

Cyprus suspended AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19 on Monday pending a review by the European Medicines Agency EMA, its health ministry said. The suspension, which followed a similar move on Monday by Germany, France and Italy, will last until...

Judge in George Floyd police trial to weigh if $27 million settlement taints jury

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in a deadly arrest, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the citys 27 million settlement with Floyds family could ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the SP 500 closing at a record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.In a concrete sign that the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021