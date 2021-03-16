Left Menu

Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. cabinet secretary

A divided U.S. Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat in a narrow vote after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins. Haaland's ascension to the cabinet is the culmination of weeks of active campaigning by Native American tribes and environmental groups in support of her historic appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 03:32 IST
Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. cabinet secretary

The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and giving her a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change. A divided U.S. Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat in a narrow vote after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Haaland's ascension to the cabinet is the culmination of weeks of active campaigning by Native American tribes and environmental groups in support of her historic appointment. She faced resistance from western Republican lawmakers over her views on the oil industry. Her contentious two-day hearing last month in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee became a referendum on fossil fuels extraction as Republican senators grilled her about her involvement in pipeline protests, her support of the Green New Deal climate resolution, and the Biden administration's pause on new federal drilling leases.

Haaland will oversee polices guiding use of 500 million acres of federal and tribal land, a fifth of the nation's surface. A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, Haaland would also oversee the U.S. government's relationship with some 574 federally recognized tribal nations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Haaland's appointment will help repair the relationship between the Interior Department and the tribal nations that had not been treated fairly by that agency.

"Given the long and troubled relationship between the federal government and tribal nations, the ascension of Rep. Haaland to the top of the Interior Department is a profoundly important moment for America," Schumer said last week. Haaland became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.

New Mexio Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who presided over the Senate during Monday's vote, said Haaland's appointment sends a signal to young Native Americans. "She's the embodiment of the old adage that if you see it you can be it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.The health ministrys Geodes website also r...

Bolsonaro names cardiologist as health minister to replace general

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday named a doctor as the countrys new health minister, hours after the general currently in the role confirmed that Bolsonaro was weighing candidates to replace him. Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, i...

Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has been erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 7-foot-tall 2-m, 650-pound 300-kg statue of the diminutive G...

Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. Cabinet secretary

U.S. Representative Deb Haaland was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Bidens sweeping plans to fight climate change. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021