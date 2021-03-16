Left Menu

TN Assembly polls: Candidates use creative ways to be in spotlight

In a bid to garner media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with some creative ideas.

ANI | Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:49 IST
TN Assembly polls: Candidates use creative ways to be in spotlight
Independent candidate Santosh who went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency with watermelon. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to garner media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with some creative ideas. An independent candidate Santosh (42) went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu on Monday carrying a watermelon.

He said that he came to file his nomination with the fruit as it was his allotted election symbol. He is contesting on the same symbol for the fourth time in a row. "Parties are promising change. Cinema actors and seasoned politicians contesting again cannot be seen as a change, People like us should get a chance," he said.

"I don't have money for an expensive election campaign," he further said. "I got 100 votes the first time I contested. Last time I got more than 400 votes. I am expecting to at least get 10,000 votes in this election. I may even win if people support me," he added.

Candidate Hari Nadar went to file his nomination from the Alangulam constituency wearing 4.25 kilograms of gold. Thanga Shanmugasundaram, a representative of a farmers association on Monday paid his election deposit in coins and old rupee notes when he filed his nomination from the Ariyalur constituency.

In another similar incident from Nagapattinam assembly constituency, an independent candidate Baskar filed his nomination paying his security deposit with Rs 20 notes which took officials a long time to count, thus attracting media attention. The nomination filing window for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is open till 3 pm on March 19.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021