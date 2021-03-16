Left Menu

Goa CM urges for greater engagement of people for COVID-19 vaccination

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:52 IST
Goa CM urges for greater engagement of people for COVID-19 vaccination

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of the National Vaccination Day and called for greater engagement of citizens of the coastal state towards immunisation against COVID-19.

The National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16 every year to convey the importance of vaccination to the entire nation.

''The #NationalVaccination Day spreads awareness about the importance of vaccination and improvement of health and well being. I urge greater engagement of the citizens of Goa around immunization of #COVID19 vaccine to protect and safeguard people of all age groups against the disease,'' Sawant tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021