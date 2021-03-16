Left Menu

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:28 IST
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antoni Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea. Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

