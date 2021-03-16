U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antoni Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea. Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)