U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antoni Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea. Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance, Blinken said.
He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
