The husband and father-in-law of Maneka Gambhir, who is the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, have left the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Nizam Palace office on Tuesday morning after seven hours of interrogation in connection with the coal scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:10 IST
Kin of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leave CBI office after interrogation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The husband and father-in-law of Maneka Gambhir, who is the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, have left the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Nizam Palace office on Tuesday morning after seven hours of interrogation in connection with the coal scam. On March 15, they were sent summons by CBI for questioning in connection with the scam.

Earlier, CBI had also issued summons to Maneka Gambhir in connection with the case. On February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

Abhishek Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the Centre with the BJP accusing him of conducting scams and misappropriation of funds. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

