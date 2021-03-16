Left Menu

Amarinder to meet Sidhu over lunch again; sets rumour mills rolling

Singh had then said that he and Sidhu would continue to have cordial meetings.Another meeting between the two leaders assumes significance as the Congress central leadership has been trying to rehabilitate Sidhu who had resigned as minister after he was divested of the Local Bodies portfolio in 2019.Congress leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat has been pushing for an important position for Sidhu.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:34 IST
Amarinder to meet Sidhu over lunch again; sets rumour mills rolling

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to meet former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over lunch on Wednesday, amid speculations that the cricketer-turned-politician might be given an important role ahead of the 2022 state polls, official sources said. This will be the second luncheon meeting between the leaders. The first such meeting had taken place in November last year, seen as the first step to break the ice between the two sides. Singh had then said that he and Sidhu would continue to have cordial meetings.

Another meeting between the two leaders assumes significance as the Congress central leadership has been trying to rehabilitate Sidhu who had resigned as minister after he was divested of the Local Bodies portfolio in 2019.

Congress leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat has been pushing for an important position for Sidhu. Rawat had met Sidhu on March 10. After the meeting, Sidhu had said, “Was summoned by Harish Rawat ji. Had a cordial meeting.'' For the past several weeks, party circles have been abuzz with the speculation that Sidhu could be re-inducted into the state cabinet with some key portfolios. There have also been talks of the possibility of appointing him as party state unit president.

Notably, both leaders had not been on best of terms. The tension between Singh and Sidhu had come out in the open in May 2019 when the CM blamed the former cricketer for ''inept handling'' of the Local Government Department, claiming it had resulted in ''poor performance'' of the Congress in urban areas in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sidhu was stripped of key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle, after which he resigned from the state cabinet. PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong alleges Centre trying to finish Indian banking industry through privatisation

Congresss Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore condemned the Centre for trying to break the backbone of the banking industry by privatising public sector banks. Bank associations are on strike against the privatisation that the Mo...

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitudes on succession plans: Knight Frank

Nearly 84 per cent of Indias ultra-high-net-worth individuals UHNWIs have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19, according to global property consultancy Knight Franks latest attitudes survey released on Tue...

BCCI invites bids for its and IPL digital properties

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for its digital properties as well as those of the Indian Premier League through a tender process.The Board said it is issuing two Request for Proposals RFP, one concerning its website and mobile application...

Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market-- Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South

Makkal Neethi Maiam MNM Chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early on Tuesday by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he is contesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted with voters.Hassan began the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021