India has clearly stated policy against expansionism, terrorism: Speaker

India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday at an event to welcome the president of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU). Addressing members from both houses of Parliament in the presence of IPU President Durate Pacheco, the speaker also said no parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty.

His remarks came days after British lawmakers discussed the farmers' protest in India.

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.

Pacheco, a member of Portugal's parliament, described India as a special friend of IPU and said it has played an important in parliamentary diplomacy.

Emphasizing that India should get its due place in the global order, Pacheto said, ''Portugal supports India's claim for the permanent membership of the Security Council.'' Hailing Modi, Pacheco said India has made huge strides in economic and social development and reduced poverty under his leadership.

