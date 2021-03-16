Left Menu

AAP ministers, MPs, MLAs to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:09 IST
AAP ministers, MPs, MLAs to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

Delhi ministers and AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the Centre's bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to lead the protest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to mount a strong opposition to the central government move.

''All Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest,'' Development Minister Gopal Rai told PTI.

The bill that was introduced by the central government in Lok Sabha on Monday is ''unconstitutional'', he said.

Kejriwal has accused the BJP of ''drastically curtailing'' the powers of the elected government through this bill.

According to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the ''government'' in the city would mean the ''Lieutenant Governor'' in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.

The bill that was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) before any executive action in the national capital.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia had alleged that the bill would stall Delhi's progress by giving undue powers to the LG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong alleges Centre trying to finish Indian banking industry through privatisation

Congresss Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore condemned the Centre for trying to break the backbone of the banking industry by privatising public sector banks. Bank associations are on strike against the privatisation that the Mo...

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitudes on succession plans: Knight Frank

Nearly 84 per cent of Indias ultra-high-net-worth individuals UHNWIs have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19, according to global property consultancy Knight Franks latest attitudes survey released on Tue...

BCCI invites bids for its and IPL digital properties

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for its digital properties as well as those of the Indian Premier League through a tender process.The Board said it is issuing two Request for Proposals RFP, one concerning its website and mobile application...

Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market-- Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South

Makkal Neethi Maiam MNM Chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early on Tuesday by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he is contesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted with voters.Hassan began the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021