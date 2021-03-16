Swapan Dasgupta resigns from RS, rubbishes TMC allegations on Upper House membership

Left Menu

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded heavyweight Members of Parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the West Bengal Assembly contest, nominated Upper House MP Swapan Dasgupta has tendered his resignation.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:20 IST
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded heavyweight Members of Parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the West Bengal Assembly contest, nominated Upper House MP Swapan Dasgupta has tendered his resignation. The resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House, it is yet to be accepted. Sources stated that the move comes even as Trinamool Congress has attempted to stir a controversy over Dasgupta's candidature.

BJP has fielded Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar Assembly constituency in Hoogly district. Speaking to ANI, Dasgupta rubbished the TMC allegations on the validity of his Rajya Sabha membership.

"I am not going to react to her (TMC's Mahua Moitra) tweet but I want to say is that any outstanding issues will be addressed before I file my nomination," Dasgupta said. The BJP leader clarified, "All outstanding issues will be resolved before I file my nomination which I hope to do by Thursday or Friday."

In a series of tweets on Dasgupta, TMC MP Moitra claimed that the BJP leader will be disqualified as a Rajya Sabha member if he fills his nomination in upcoming elections as the party candidate. "Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party after expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified now for joining BJP," tweeted the TMC MP from Krishnanagar.

Responding to Moitra's jibe at Gupta for 'no safety net' as BJP fields him as a candidate in the polls, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh advised Moitra to be concerned about Parliament constituency. "He ( Swapan) will resign. What is the issue? She should care about the seats in her constituencies and not about Swapan da," advised Ghosh.

The BJP has fielded three MPs including a Union minister Babul Supriya for the third and fourth phase of polls scheduled on April 6 and April 10. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

