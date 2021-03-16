Left Menu

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:14 IST
Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of Manjhi's alleged associate Amit Agrawal, a businessman, in Durgapur, Asansol and Bankura, they said.

Eight phase polling for assembly elections in West Bengal is scheduled to begin from March 27.

With 294 seats at stake, the BJP is leading a vigorous campaign to oust the ruling TMC which had secured consecutive wins in 2011 and 2016 under its leader Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI has already questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour constituency and nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee who wields considerable influence in the party and has been leading the Trinamool Congress' counter-attack. The agency had also questioned Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in connection with the case, they said. The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the ECL mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

Dhar, the then Kunustoria area general manager, is now posted in Pandaveswar, while Rai is general manager for the Kajor area.

It is alleged that Manjhi is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Permission for new pvt banks to participate in govt biz will be based on RBI guidelines: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said in Parliament that permission to new private banks for conducting government-related business will be given under the RBI guidelines.Sitharaman, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha...

Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, as part of an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced many magnitudes more from their homes. Save the Children ...

WIDER IMAGE-'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers.Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface, the 72-year-...

FOCUS-Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

Driven by a surge in cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic, industry entrepreneurs and investors are gearing up for even greater growth as legalization spreads and the economy reopens.So far, 36 states and the District of Columbia have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021