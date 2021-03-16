Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP, says 'injured tigress is more dangerous'

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "conspiring" and if it is voted to power it will "suppress" the voice of the people. Addressing a public meeting in Mejia, sitting on a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "During elections they (BJP) purchase people to attend their meetings as they do not have people to support them."

Showing her fighting spirit with an injured leg she said, "I will continue my fight and BJP will have to play on March 27." Stating herself as an injured tigress Banerjee said, "An injured tigress is more dangerous. I will play with one leg only with the support of the two legs of my daughters and mothers."

She also mentioned, "No matter how much BJP tortures me. I do not care. Jo mujhsey takrayega woh chur chur ho jayega." Taking a dig at Home Minster Amit Shah, Banerjee said, "They cannot stop me by threatening. They are creating a conspiracy where CBI and ED will be sent."

She asserted that people will peacefully take revenge by voting for TMC. Banerjee also chanted mantras and said, "Harey Krishna Harey Harey TMC ghorey ghorey." (Harey Krishna Harey Harey TMC is there in every house). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

