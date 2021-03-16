Left Menu

In Kerala for campaigning, Tripura CM hits out at misrule by UDF, LDF

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the NDA said that BJP can replicate the success of Tripura in the state as people are fed up with the alternate rule of LDF and UDF every five years.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:37 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the NDA said that BJP can replicate the success of Tripura in the state as people are fed up with the alternate rule of LDF and UDF every five years. "When people of Tripura felt that Narendra Modi is committed for Tripura they voted for us. Tripura after the BJP government came to power made big development strides that the Left government could not achieve in their 25 years of rule," he said.

He said if in Tripura people chose BJP the same could happen in Kerala too. "It is time for a change in Kerala. I was asked how it could be done in Tripura -from zero to form the government. Only BJP can do it as we did it. I think it can be replicated in Kerala.As in Kerala already BJP have started by opening account," said Biplab Kumar Deb.

Giving the development index and growth achieved by Tripura, he said Kerala is lagging behind in development. "The Left can't develop themselves than how they develop the state. Anti-Left sentiment is not only in Kerala but all across the country. There is no leftism in Kerala. Do you think Karl Marx has said all this being done by Left in Kerala," he said.

Further, he said that in West Bengal, Congress and Left are fighting polls together but in Kerala, they are opposing each other. "This is hypocrisy and adjustment politics. People of Kerala should forget the LDF and UDF and should give BJP a chance to develop the state," he added. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

