PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:44 IST
Pandemic has shown multilateralism the way forward; India an example: IPU chief

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Duarte Pacheco said the coronavirus pandemic has shown multilateralism is the way forward and added that India has set an example by providing vaccine to other countries.

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall, Pacheco hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said with concrete decisions and actions taken by him, India achieved huge economic and social development by reducing poverty which is the most important task for all politicians.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacheco said it has shown the world how small it is and suggested multilateralism is the way ahead.

''This pandemic shows how small we are. Multilateralism is the solution to this and India is an example,'' the head of the international body of legislatures said.

Referring to India's decision to extend help to other countries during the pandemic by providing them with vaccines, he said, ''With your courage, you take measures...you give concrete help to so many other nations of the world.'' Pacheco, a member of Portugal's parliament, described India as a special friend of IPU and said it has played an important in parliamentary diplomacy.

Emphasising that India should get its due place in the global order, he said, ''Portugal supports India's claim to permanent membership of the (United Nations) Security Council.'' Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism. Birla also said no parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty.

His remarks came days after British lawmakers discussed the farmers' protest in India.

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

