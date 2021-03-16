T'gana Assembly pays homage to departed MLA

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to ruling TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah who passed away in December last.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he had personal friendship with Narasimhaiah and added that the departed leader had deep concern for the people of Telangana.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav recalled Narasimhaiah's commitment for the cause of farmers, poor and weaker sections as seen in the House on several occasions.

TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao said Narasimhaiah's death was a great loss to the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency which he represented and also to the TRS.

BJP MLA Raja Singh said Narasimhaiah fought for the interests of the poor and farmers.

AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain also paid homage to Narasimhaiah who died in December last due to ill health.

Narasimhaiah (64), a four-time MLA, was with the CPI(M) before joining the TRS in 2014.

He was floor leader of CPI (M) in the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh and was known for his articulation of people's issues.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

