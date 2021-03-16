Left Menu

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:11 IST
Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid

The suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the Odisha Assembly over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement echoed in for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, and Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm in the wake of noisy protests by ruling BJD members and opposition parties.

As soon as the House assembled for the question hour at 10.30 am, the ruckus erupted with the ruling BJD members and the opposition parties engaging in slogan shouting in the well of the assembly.

The treasury bench members demanded an apology over the BJP MLA's suicide attempt inside the assembly.

The BJD members were of the opinion that the suicide attempt by the BJP's Deogarh MLA Subhas Panigrahi has earned a bad name for the state and also tainted the image of the house.

''We will not allow the House to function until Panigrahi tenders apology,'' government chief whip Pramila Mallick said.

Leader of Opposition PK Naik rejected the BJD's demand and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologise for his government's mismanagement over the procurement of paddy.

Congress members also staged a protest in the well of the House and demanded procurement of paddy from all the farmers of the state.

''We will continue our protest unless farmers' grievances are addressed,'' Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Patro convened an all-party meeting to resolve the issue.

However, Congress members walked out of the meeting, alleging that the speaker started the discussion on the issue relating to the BJD's demand, and not on the paddy procurement mismanagement matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keep mothers, newborns together, new health research says

In many countries, if COVID-19 infections are confirmed or suspected, newborn babies are being routinely separated from their mothers, putting them at higher risk of death and lifelong health complications, according to the agency. Newbor...

Lindiwe Sisulu commends residents of Duncan Village informal settlement

Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended residents of Duncan Village informal settlement in East London for agreeing to be relocated to a nearby temporary residential area to make way for the development ...

Work underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under Jal Jeevan Mission: Shekhawat in RS

Work is underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide drinking water to every rural household in the country, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rajya Sabha on Tue...

RMP to field K K Rema in Vadakara, UDF extends support

Kozhikode Ker, Mar 16 PTIEnding days of speculation, the Revolutionary Marxist Party RMP on Tuesday announced that it would field K K Rema, wife of slain founding leader T P Chandrasekharan, in Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021