Left Menu

AINRC MLA upset over not being renominated for Mannadi assembly seat

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:14 IST
AINRC MLA upset over not being renominated for Mannadi assembly seat

AINRC MLA of the outgoing Puducherry assembly, TPR Selvam on Tuesday expressed disappointment over his party led NDA's move to field a BJP candidate from Mannadipet, his home constituency since 2011.

Upset over the choice of candidate for the April 6 polls, Selvam said he was not aware as to why he was not re-nominated for Mannadi seat.

He was addressing his supporters at his residence in Mannadipet.

Selvam felt that AINCR chief N Rangasamy appeared to be trapped in the BJP inclusive alliance.

Expressing hope that he would get a positive reply from the party leadership on his candidature for Mannadipet seat, the AINRC MLA said he had approached Rangasamy to get an assurance and was asked to wait for a couple of days.

''Selvam should be the candidate and none else'' was the common refrain of all those who raised voice in support of Selvam's candidature.

According to sources, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who joined the BJP in February after resigning from the Minister and MLA posts, is likely to be fielded in Mannadipet.

Namassivayam had at a recent meeting with his supporters said that he will be contesting from some other constituency and not from Villianoor, his traditional segment.

Namassivayam, is a close relative of Rangasamy and the latter is heading the NDA in which the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP are the alliance partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keep mothers, newborns together, new health research says

In many countries, if COVID-19 infections are confirmed or suspected, newborn babies are being routinely separated from their mothers, putting them at higher risk of death and lifelong health complications, according to the agency. Newbor...

Lindiwe Sisulu commends residents of Duncan Village informal settlement

Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended residents of Duncan Village informal settlement in East London for agreeing to be relocated to a nearby temporary residential area to make way for the development ...

Work underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under Jal Jeevan Mission: Shekhawat in RS

Work is underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide drinking water to every rural household in the country, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rajya Sabha on Tue...

RMP to field K K Rema in Vadakara, UDF extends support

Kozhikode Ker, Mar 16 PTIEnding days of speculation, the Revolutionary Marxist Party RMP on Tuesday announced that it would field K K Rema, wife of slain founding leader T P Chandrasekharan, in Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021