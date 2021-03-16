Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee alleges Centre 'conspiring' against her and TMC

Continuing her attacks on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'conspiring' against her and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Continuing her attacks on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'conspiring' against her and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing a public meeting in Bankura, while sitting in a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "Farmers have been protesting for six months now, however, the ministers are not holding talks with them. All the ministers are here, in Bengal, where they have booked hotels and are conspiring to destroy me and TMC and how to file cases against TMC with the help of the Election Commission."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said, "Modi babu is building a stadium in his name. Will make a road in his name. After that, he will name this country after him and Bharatbarsha will not be Bharatbarsha anymore." Hitting out at the BJP-led union government the TMC chief further said, "First control Delhi, then think of Bengal."

Earlier today, during a rally at Mejia, she alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervenes in the day to day working of the Election Commission and demanded a free and fair election in the state. "Will the Home Minister run the country or decide who will get arrested or be beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running the Election Commission? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want a free and fair election. He is intervening in the day-to-day working of EC," she added.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

