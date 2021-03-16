Cong activists take out protest march in Jammu over fuel price hike

Congress activists took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday to express their resentment over ''skyrocketing prices'' of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The protest march was part of a 45-day programme chalked out by the party against alleged ''tax terrorism'' from February 15 to March 30, a Congress spokesperson said.

The congress activists led by vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla assembled at New Plot area of Sarwal in the city and started marching towards the Raj Bhavan demanding immediate rollback of the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

However, the protesters, including women activists, were stopped by police personnel who did not allow them to move ahead. Later, they staged a sit-in in the area for a few hours before dispersing peacefully.

''People are in trouble because of wrong policies of the BJP government. When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, banks were not merged and economy was in good condition, but ever since the BJP came to power there has been a rise in unemployment and price hike,” Bhalla said, addressing the protesters.

''Economy is in critical condition and employment is not being generated. In such a situation, it is wrong to increase the price of essential commodities,” he said, alleging that the central government is taking up emotional issues and anyone questioning its policies is labelled as ''anti-national''.

Accusing the Centre of looting the public, the senior Congress leader alleged that the government is in favour of industrialists.

