Ranchi: BJP, JMM MLAs protest at assembly demanding inclusion of Kurmis in ST category

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party MLAs held a protest at the State Assembly premises in Ranchi on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:01 IST
MLAs protesting at Jharkhand Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party MLAs held a protest at the State Assembly premises in Ranchi on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. "For many days, we have been demanding the inclusion of Kurmi caste in the Scheduled Tribes category. We want the state government to work on it soon," Indrajit Mahato, BJP MLA from Sindri told media persons.

There has been a long-standing demand for the inclusion of Kurmis in the ST reservation category. However, there is opposition from other tribes regarding the issue. (ANI)

