Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:03 IST
The suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the Odisha Assembly over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement echoed in the House for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, and Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm in the wake of noisy protests by ruling BJD members and opposition parties.

As soon as the House assembled for the question hour at 10.30 am, the ruckus erupted with the BJD legislators and members of the opposition parties engaging in slogan shouting in the well of the assembly.

The treasury bench members demanded an apology over the BJP MLA's suicide attempt inside the assembly.

The BJD members were of the opinion that the suicide attempt by the BJP's Deogarh MLA Subhas Panigrahi has earned a bad name for the state and also tainted the image of the house.

''We will not allow the House to function until Panigrahi tenders apology,'' government chief whip Pramila Mallick said.

Leader of Opposition PK Naik rejected the BJD's demand and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologise for his government's mismanagement over the procurement of paddy.

Congress members also staged a protest in the well of the House and demanded procurement of paddy from all the farmers of the state.

''We will continue our protest unless farmers' grievances are addressed,'' Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Patro convened an all-party meeting to resolve the issue.

However, Congress members walked out of the meeting, alleging that the speaker started the discussion on the issue relating to the BJD's demand, and not on the paddy procurement mismanagement matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

