Left Menu

FM accuses UPA of nationalising corruption, privatising taxpayers' money for one family

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UPA regime of nationalising corruption and privatising taxpayers money for the benefit of one family.She was responding to Gandhi, who in a tweet earlier in the day had alleged that the government was privatising profit and nationalising loss.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:03 IST
FM accuses UPA of nationalising corruption, privatising taxpayers' money for one family

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UPA regime of nationalising corruption and privatising taxpayers' money for the benefit of ''one family''.

She was responding to Gandhi, who in a tweet earlier in the day had alleged that the government was privatising profit and nationalising loss. He also accused the government of ''selling PSBs to Modicronies'' and that it gravely compromises India’s financial security.

Responding to a question in this regard during a press conference, Sitharaman said Gandhi has ''probably outsourced'' his comments to a ''hardcore communist''.

''I would want him to engage in serious discussions, rather than throw these kinds of two liners every now and then,'' she said.

The minister further took on the former Congress President saying the UPA government also nationalised corruption.

''His daadi (Indira Gandhi) would have probably nationalised the banks, but nationalising of loss in the banks was during UPA time. And I would want to add one more -- nationalising corruption is what they did.

''So nationalising corruption and privatising taxpayers' money for the betterment of one family is all that Rahul Gandhi will have to take as a reply for that tweet...,'' she said.

The senior BJP leader advised Gandhi that he should do some more intense homework before speaking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...

UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible

An American return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran remains possible, but both sides need to be prepared to negotiate, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog suggested to European Parliamentarians on Tuesday.The United States pul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021