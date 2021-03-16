Left Menu

RMP to field K K Rema in Vadakara, UDF extends support

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:05 IST
RMP to field K K Rema in Vadakara, UDF extends support
Representative Image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Ending days of speculation, the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) on Tuesday announced that it would field K K Rema, wife of slain founding leader TP Chandrasekharan, in Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district.

Announcing this, the party general secretary KK Venu said the Congress leadership has declared the support of the UDF for Rema.

The RMP, a breakaway group of the CPI(M), has been under pressure to field its candidate in Vadakara to give a tough fight to the LDF.

The Congress as well as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had approached the RMP leadership to put up a common candidate to take on the LDF nominee.

But as Rema opted not to contest, the party secretariat nominated Venu for the seat.

However, after the Congress leadership decided to withdraw its offer of support if Rema was not on the fray, the RMP leadership met again on Tuesday and declared the candidature of Rema.

Formed a decade ago by a former Marxist leader Chandrasekharan, the RMP has a solid base in Onjiyam in Vadakara.

Soon after the party's formation, Chandrasekaran contested in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 as its candidate but lost.

Later, he was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on May 4, 2012.

After Chandrasekharan's killing, his widow Rema took charge of the party.

Though she contested Vadakara in the 2016 assembly polls, luck did not favor her and she was defeated.

In the 2019 Lok sabha election, the party had extended its support to the UDF and its nominee K Muraleedharan defeated the LDF candidate P Jayarajan for over 83,000 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...

UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible

An American return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran remains possible, but both sides need to be prepared to negotiate, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog suggested to European Parliamentarians on Tuesday.The United States pul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021