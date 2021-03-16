Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS2 TN-POLL-PANNERSELVAM-ASSETS TN polls: Movable assets of OPS, Dhinakaran go up Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

Advertisement

MDS3 AP-CHANDRABABU-NOTICE AP police serves notice on Chandrababu Naidu in 'Amaravati land scam' Amaravati(AP): The Andhra Pradesh CID police served a notice on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the 'Amaravati land scam,' which the Telugu Desam Party called the ''most frivolous FIR'' filed by a ruling YSRC MLA.

MDS4 TN-POLL-KAMAL-CAMPAIGN Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market-- Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South Coimbatore: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he is contesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted with voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)