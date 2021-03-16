Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:23 IST
Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS2 TN-POLL-PANNERSELVAM-ASSETS TN polls: Movable assets of OPS, Dhinakaran go up Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

MDS3 AP-CHANDRABABU-NOTICE AP police serves notice on Chandrababu Naidu in 'Amaravati land scam' Amaravati(AP): The Andhra Pradesh CID police served a notice on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the 'Amaravati land scam,' which the Telugu Desam Party called the ''most frivolous FIR'' filed by a ruling YSRC MLA.

MDS4 TN-POLL-KAMAL-CAMPAIGN Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market-- Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South Coimbatore: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he is contesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted with voters.

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...
