Left Menu

May support TMC to form govt if situation arises post polls: Congress MP Abu Hasem

In a potentially embarrassing development for the Left-led coalition in West Bengal, veteran Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury Tuesday pitched for an alliance with the TMC after the West Bengal assembly elections, if the situation so demands.Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha MP from Maldaha Dakshin said Congress alliance partner CPIM forged a tie-up with ISF of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui as it feared it will not be able to win a single seat.We did not join hands with Abbas Siddiqui, CPIM allied with his party.

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:38 IST
May support TMC to form govt if situation arises post polls: Congress MP Abu Hasem

In a potentially embarrassing development for the Left-led coalition in West Bengal, veteran Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury Tuesday pitched for an alliance with the TMC after the West Bengal assembly elections, if the situation so demands.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha MP from Maldaha Dakshin said Congress' alliance partner CPI(M) forged a tie-up with ISF of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui as it feared it will not be able to win a single seat.

''We did not join hands with Abbas Siddiqui, CPI(M) allied with his party. I think they felt that they may not get a single seat in the elections, so they forged an alliance with him,'' Choudhury said.

''We forged an alliance with the Left at first, then they went and allied with Siddiqui. We told them that we did not like it but they were scared that they may perform badly in the elections. So, they joined hands with Abbas, if he can get them eight-ten seats in the name of religion,'' he added.

Choudhury said that Congress does not like those who play the communal card.

''We don't like TMC because of the behaviour they meted out to the Congress. But TMC is not communal,'' he said.

''If a situation arises post the elections, we will support the TMC to form the government in West Bengal, this is my personal opinion. This is because of philosophical reasons,'' said Choudhury, a four-time member of Parliament.

The Left Front, Congress and ISF have forged an alliance to fight the elections in West Bengal, taking on the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Choudhury's comments stirred a row even as the three sides give final touches to the seat-sharing arrangement.

''The Samjukta Morcha of the Left-Congress-ISF has been formed at the state-level after green-signal from Delhi. There is no doubt that we will fight this election together. He is a senior leader, I don't know what he has said and will not comment on it,'' CPI(M)'s Malda district secretary Ambar Mitra said.

The BJP said that it was an ''unholy'' alliance, which will help the TMC to form government in case of a hung assembly.

''We have been saying from the beginning that an unholy alliance has been forged in West Bengal and it will help the TMC in the future. Choudhury's comments make this thing clear that they will support TMC in case of a hung assembly,'' BJP's district vice-president Ajoy Ganguly said.

The TMC claimed that the party will return to power with over 200 seats and it would not require anyone's support.

''The kind of wave that is visible in West Bengal, I don't think we need some other party's support. We will come to power again with over 200 seats,'' TMC's district general secretary Hemanta Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021