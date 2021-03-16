Left Menu

Mother of Walayar sisters says she will contest against CM at Dharmadam

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:40 IST
Mother of Walayar sisters says she will contest against CM at Dharmadam

The mother of the two minor girls, found dead in their home after alleged sexual assault in 2017, on Tuesday said she will contest as an independent against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam, in protest over government's 'inaction' against those who had probed the case.

''I want justice for my daughters. I had met the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram...cried and begged him to ensure that those responsible for the death of my children be brought to book.

I will contest against Vijayan as an independent.

Except the Sangh Parivar, we will take support of everyone,'' she told reporters here.

The Chief Minister, who is seeking re-election from Dharmadam, had filed his nomination on Monday.

The woman, who had tonsured her head over alleged government inaction against the two police officers who had investigated the case, is on a ''Neethi Yatra'' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, demanding action against them.

The campaign will end of April 4.

While the BJP has fielded former state president C K Padmanabhan, the Congress led UDF is yet to announce its candidate.

KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran said if she has decided to contest at Dharmadam, that is the right decision.

Asked if the Congress would support her candidature, he said ''we have to discussit in the UDF and take a decision''.

The LDF government had in January decided to hand over to CBI, the probe into the death of the two sisters shortly after the Kerala High Court ordered a retrial in the case.

Allowing appeals filed by the state government and the mother,the court had on January 6 this year ordered a retrial, observing that there were ''serious lapses'' in the probe and that there has been ''miscarriage of justice''.

The court had also set aside an October 2019 order of a POCSO court,acquitting the five accused for want of evidence.

The eldest of the siblings, aged 13, was found hanging inside their hut in Walayar in Palakkad district on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year-old sister had died on March 4 in the same manner.

The acquittal of the accused had led to a public outcry and state-wide protests, demanding justice to the family ofthe girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021