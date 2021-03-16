Mother of Walayar sisters says she will contest against CM at Dharmadam

The mother of the two minor girls, found dead in their home after alleged sexual assault in 2017, on Tuesday said she will contest as an independent against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam, in protest over government's 'inaction' against those who had probed the case.

''I want justice for my daughters. I had met the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram...cried and begged him to ensure that those responsible for the death of my children be brought to book.

I will contest against Vijayan as an independent.

Except the Sangh Parivar, we will take support of everyone,'' she told reporters here.

The Chief Minister, who is seeking re-election from Dharmadam, had filed his nomination on Monday.

The woman, who had tonsured her head over alleged government inaction against the two police officers who had investigated the case, is on a ''Neethi Yatra'' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, demanding action against them.

The campaign will end of April 4.

While the BJP has fielded former state president C K Padmanabhan, the Congress led UDF is yet to announce its candidate.

KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran said if she has decided to contest at Dharmadam, that is the right decision.

Asked if the Congress would support her candidature, he said ''we have to discussit in the UDF and take a decision''.

The LDF government had in January decided to hand over to CBI, the probe into the death of the two sisters shortly after the Kerala High Court ordered a retrial in the case.

Allowing appeals filed by the state government and the mother,the court had on January 6 this year ordered a retrial, observing that there were ''serious lapses'' in the probe and that there has been ''miscarriage of justice''.

The court had also set aside an October 2019 order of a POCSO court,acquitting the five accused for want of evidence.

The eldest of the siblings, aged 13, was found hanging inside their hut in Walayar in Palakkad district on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year-old sister had died on March 4 in the same manner.

The acquittal of the accused had led to a public outcry and state-wide protests, demanding justice to the family ofthe girls.

