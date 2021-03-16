Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases
The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago. A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members. The bill as amended is passed, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not frame any law which harms women.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:55 IST
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to raise the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for ''special categories of women'' including rape survivors, victims of incest, minors, and the differently-abled.
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by voice vote. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago.
A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members.
''The bill as amended is passed,'' Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.
''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not frame any law which harms women. This is to preserve and protect dignity of women,'' he said.
The minister said the suggestions and objections made to the bill by some members were symbolic in nature and aligned with their party ideology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harivansh
- Narendra Modi
- Harsh Vardhan
- Lok Sabha
- Narayan Singh
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
India needs post harvest revolution or food processing revolution, and value addition in 21st century, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
No issue in Co-WIN portal, 'walk-in systems' to be streamlined further, says Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan praises PM Modi for leading by example, urges opposition to take COVID-19 vaccine
No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan
Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Global Bio-India-2021 through virtual mode