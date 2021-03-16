Left Menu

Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago. A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members. The bill as amended is passed, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not frame any law which harms women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:55 IST
Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks in special cases
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to raise the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for ''special categories of women'' including rape survivors, victims of incest, minors, and the differently-abled.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by voice vote. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha about a year ago.

A demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was defeated by voice vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members.

''The bill as amended is passed,'' Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not frame any law which harms women. This is to preserve and protect dignity of women,'' he said.

The minister said the suggestions and objections made to the bill by some members were symbolic in nature and aligned with their party ideology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades.The finds, preserved by t...

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021